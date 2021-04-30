Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $542,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.