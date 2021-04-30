Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

PCTY opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.57, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

