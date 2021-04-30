Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

