ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 163,270 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

