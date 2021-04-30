IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.82.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $415.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

