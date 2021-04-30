IBM Retirement Fund Sells 761 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

