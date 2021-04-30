IBM Retirement Fund Sells 413 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE ABC opened at $121.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

