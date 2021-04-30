IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,620 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. JustInvest LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

