IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,195 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

