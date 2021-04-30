IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.