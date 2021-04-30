IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

