IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Update

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBXNF remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. IBEX Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

