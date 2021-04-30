IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

IAA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IAA by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 182,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 132,431 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in IAA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,223,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

