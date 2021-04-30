I/O Coin (IOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,690.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $4,690.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00554129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005775 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.03 or 0.02659859 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,837,777 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

