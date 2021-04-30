Hydrofarm Holdings Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,173 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,459% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.