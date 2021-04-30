Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 7.5%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.99. 29,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 457,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $510,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

