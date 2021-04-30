hybrix Market Cap Tops $13.53 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, hybrix has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $3,102.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00010807 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

