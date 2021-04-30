Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

