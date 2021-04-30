Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.10.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $214.43. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

