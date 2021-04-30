Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $23,327.50 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Rajeev Syal sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $23,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HBAN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.31. 768,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

