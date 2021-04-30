Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,757 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.53.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

