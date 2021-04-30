HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

