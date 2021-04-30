HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.90 billion. HP reported sales of $12.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.43 billion to $65.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $64.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,716,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,574. HP has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

