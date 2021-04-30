Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

