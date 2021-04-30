Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.48 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.15 ($0.11). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,630,027 shares.

The company has a market cap of £128.98 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.49. The company has a current ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.00.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

