Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Insiders have sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

