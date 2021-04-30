Horizen Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $118.09 or 0.00220457 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $93.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00425186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00166845 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,028,081 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

