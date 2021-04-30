Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $233.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and 4%, respectively. Strength in defense and space businesses, and solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost the company’s revenues. Also, solid demand for personal protective equipment and a strong backlog will act as tailwinds. Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Strong cash flows allow it to deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. However, in the year-to-date period, its shares have underperformed the industry. It believes that the weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical risks.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of HON traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.17. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

