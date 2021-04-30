Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Sells $67,456.24 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 37,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

