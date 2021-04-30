Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Down 44.7% in April

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIMR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,814,525. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile
