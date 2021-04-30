Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Down 44.7% in April

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIMR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,814,525. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Hollund Industrial Marine alerts:

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.