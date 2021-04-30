Holli Cherevka Sells 74,631 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 59,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,387. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,522,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.