HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of HNI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 270,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,124. HNI has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,238 shares of company stock valued at $212,466. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.