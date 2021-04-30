HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

HNI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,238 shares of company stock worth $212,466. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

