Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 92,617 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

