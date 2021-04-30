Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

