Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $167,225,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

