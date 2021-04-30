Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $416.15 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.30 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.