Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $336.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.