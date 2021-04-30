Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6,800.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.51 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

