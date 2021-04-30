Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

