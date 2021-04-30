Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report $729.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $723.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,119,000 after acquiring an additional 103,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,362,000 after acquiring an additional 155,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 629,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.