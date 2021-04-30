Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $56.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 24.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 85.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 188.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

