Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 443,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,991. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.17%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $39,870.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

