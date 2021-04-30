Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

HT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 684,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

