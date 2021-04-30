Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 290 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.04. 5,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

