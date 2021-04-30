Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,652 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,778. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

