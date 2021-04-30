Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $465,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.47. 34,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

