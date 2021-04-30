Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.48 on Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00006504 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $243.58 million and $398,661.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.00475329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

