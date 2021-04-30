HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €49.51 ($58.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

