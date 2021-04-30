Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.